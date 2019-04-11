'I announce as minister of defense the toppling of the regime and detaining its chief in a secure place,' says Defense Minister Awad Ibnouf

Published 8:14 PM, April 11, 2019

KHARTOUM, Sudan – Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been removed from power and detained by the army, Defense Minister Awad Ibnouf announced on state television on Thursday, April 11.

"I announce as minister of defense the toppling of the regime and detaining its chief in a secure place," Ibnouf said.

Bashir, who ruled with an iron fist since he took power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, has been removed after deadly force failed to end four months of nationwide protests for his ouster. – Rappler.com