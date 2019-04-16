Algeria constitutional council chief quits – state TV
ALGIERS, Algeria – The head of Algeria's constitutional council stepped down Tuesday, April 16, after weeks facing the ire of protesters, state television reported.
Tayeb Belaiz informed the council, which will play a key role in upcoming presidential elections, that "he presented his resignation...to the head of state."
Algerians have called for Belaiz and other top figures to quit in mass demonstrations which prompted the departure of veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika earlier this month.
Protesters have targeted the "3B" – Belaiz, Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, and Abdelkader Bensalah who served as upper house speaker until being appointed interim president after Bouteflika's resignation.
Bensalah has defended his appointment under constitutional rules and has pledged a transparent vote, to be held on July 4.
The constitutional council is tasked with vetting election candidates, as well as ensuring the regularity of the polls.
Belaiz has served as a minister almost without interruption for 16 years and was appointed head of the constitutional council for the second time on February 10.
Later that month Algerians took to the streets to rally against Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in polls initially schedule for April.
The demonstrations swelled and spread nationwide, with protesters calling for a broad overhaul of the political system following the president's departure. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.