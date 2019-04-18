DR Congo declares mourning as 127 feared dead in boat sinking
BUKAVU, DR Congo – Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a day of mourning for Friday, with 114 people still missing days after a boat capsized on Lake Kivu, killing 13, the presidency said.
"The president of the Republic has declared Friday to be a day of national mourning," Tshisekedi's office said in a statement issued on Thursday, April 18.
More to follow. – Rappler.com
