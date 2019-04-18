Six of Khalifa Haftar's officers were also named in the warrant issued by the Libya military's prosecutor general

Published 12:28 AM, April 19, 2019

TRIPOLI, Libya – Libya's unity government on Thursday, April 18, issued an arrest warrant for strongman general Khalifa Haftar for allegedly ordering deadly air strikes against civilian areas.

Six of Haftar's officers were also named in the warrant issued by the military prosecutor general, which was published by the unity government's press office.

This comes after fighting broke out on April 4 when military strongman Haftar launched an offensive to take Tripoli, the seat of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Reporting at least 205 people dead and 913 wounded, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was keeping medical and surgical teams deployed at field hospitals near the front lines.

More than 25,000 people have been displaced by the clashes between GNA forces and Haftar's fighters south of Tripoli, including 4,500 over the previous 24 hours, the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.

