HARARE, Zimbabwe – Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe has died, his family said Friday, September 6. He was 95.

Mugabe was Zimbabwe's first post-independence leader. He was ousted by a military coup in 2017, ending his 30-year grip of power.

The BBC said his family confirmed his passign. There were reports that the former died in a hospital in Singapore.

He was born on February 12, 1924, in what was then Rhodesia. – Rappler.com