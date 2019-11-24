GOMA, DR Congo – Twenty-three bodies were recovered on Sunday, November 24, after a small plane crashed on takeoff into a densely populated area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rescue workers said.

"We are up to 23 bodies now," Goma rescue service coordinator Joseph Makundi told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Goma airport official Richard Mangolopa told AFP no survivors were expected from the disaster.

The Dornier-228 aircraft had been headed for Beni, 350 kilometers (220 miles) north of Goma when it went down in a residential area near the airport in the east of the country.

"There were 17 passengers on board and two crew members. It took off around 9-9:10 am (0700 GMT or 3 pm Philippine time)," Busy Bee airline staff member Heritier Said Mamadou said.

Busy Bee, a recent company, has 3 planes serving routes in North Kivu province.

One of the company's maintenance workers at the site quoted by news site actualite.cd blamed a "technical problem."

The number of casualties on the ground was not yet known. – Rappler.com