KHARTOUM, Sudan – A Sudanese court convicted deposed president Omar al-Bashir of graft on Saturday, December 14, and sentenced him to two years of house arrest in a social care facility. (READ: Sudan's Bashir 'got $90 million from Saudi royals')

"The court convicted Omar Hassan Ahmed al- Bashir," judge Al-Sadiq Abdelrahman said. "The court decided to send him to a community reform center for two years."

The judge said that "under the law, those who reached the age of 70 shall not serve jail terms."

Bashir, 75, will serve his sentence after the verdict has been reached in another case in which he is accused of ordering the killing of demonstrators during the protests that led to his ouster, the judge said. – Rappler.com