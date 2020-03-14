KIGALI, Rwanda – Rwanda on Saturday, March 14, confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus – an Indian citizen who arrived last week from Mumbai, the health ministry said.

"He is currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management," the ministry added.

Rwanda is the 3rd East African nation to confirm a case in the past two days after Kenya and Ethiopia reported their first infections on Friday.

The region had remained unscathed until now, but Rwanda has stepped up its preparation, placing washbasins with soap and sanitizer around the capital Kigali.

RwandAir has canceled flights to China, Israel, and India, while concerts, rallies, trade fairs, and sports events have been canceled. – Rappler.com