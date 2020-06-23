LILONGWE, Malawi – Malawian voters defied the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, June 23, to return to the polls for the second time in just over a year after President Peter Mutharika's reelection was annulled in a dramatic court ruling.

The hotly-anticipated rerun was ordered by the Constitutional Court, which declared that the May 2019 vote, narrowly won by Mutharika, was fraught with "grave and widespread irregularities" including the use of correction fluid on results sheets.

It ordered new elections be held within 150 days of its February ruling.

The new polling deadline coincided with the coronavirus pandemic raging across the world, but that did not deter candidates who staged rallies attracting tens of thousands of supporters across the country.

The landmark verdict reverberated across African politics, for it made Malawi just the second country south of the Sahara to have presidential poll results set aside, after Kenya in 2017.

"I am happy because this rerun is the will of the people. And with this vote, I just hope that the best person wins. The will of the people will triumph," said Peter Chadza, 26, a businessman who arrived an hour-and-a-half before voting was due to start in the capital.

Tuesday's election is practically a two-horse race between the president and his main rival Lazarus Chakwera, who lost the election by 159,000 votes.

Mutharika, who turns 80 next month, won with 38.5% of the ballots against Chakwera's 35%, according to the now-discredited results.

This time, a candidate will have to garner more than 50% of the votes to be declared the winner – a new threshold welcomed by the Public Affairs Committee, an influential quasi-religious civic group.

"This election is unique. First, this election is born out of a court ruling and second, they will follow the 50-percent-plus-one system," the group said in a statement.

'Remain vigilant'

Chakwera, 65, enjoys the support of 9 political parties in his bid to unseat the president.

"I believe that Malawians' quest for justice is being answered today (and)...that rights will be respected," said Chakwera after casting his ballot at a primary school in Lilongwe.

"This is our date with destiny and this is (the) time for the beginning of a new Malawi," he said, expressing "confidence" the electoral commission will do what is right.

A new electoral commission was appointed on June 8, with Chifundo Kachale replacing the controversial Jane Ansah as chairman.

Last week Kachale vowed "the highest commitment...to deliver a credible election whose results will be acceptable by all stakeholders."

In a statement, the UN called on Malawi's "political actors and stakeholders to renew their commitment to credible and peaceful elections, while observing all preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19."

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 11 people and infected at least 730 in the poor country of 18 million.

The electoral commission has provided hand-washing points at each of the 5,000 polling stations to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

At Malembo Primary School in the capital, voters washed their hands with soap and water before lining up to vote, but none wore face masks or kept their distance in the long queue.

"People really want to vote, whether we have coronavirus or not," said Innocent Maguya, a 34-year-old driver, standing in a queue of around 1,000 people, waiting to cast his ballot.

"We would rather risk the disease than run the risk of having a president that people don't want. We cannot stop this crucial vote because there are no face masks," he said.

Gift Trapence of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition, which led months-long countrywide street protests against last year's discredited election results, expects the vote to "be credible and fair enough to Malawians."

But, Trapence warned, "We will remain vigilant."

Some 6.8 million people were registered for voting, which was due to end at 1600 GMT after 12 hours.

The electoral commission has until July 3 to unveil the results, although the announcement is widely thought likely to come on Wednesday, June 24, or Thursday, June 25. – Rappler.com