Schedule of events for the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, November 12-14, 2017

Published 2:41 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines plays host to the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits this coming November 12-14, 2017.

The summit brings together not just the 10 leaders of the ASEAN nations, but also the leaders of its closest partners, such as the United States and China.

It also coincides with the grand celebration of the regional bloc's 50th anniversary.

Most of the events will take place at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila. The area encompassing the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will be on lockdown for security reasons.

Here is the schedule of the major summit-related events from November 12 to 14, 2017.

November 12, Sunday

Gala Dinner | 7 pm, SMX Convention Center, Pasay City

November 13, Monday

Opening Ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits | 9 am, CCP, Manila

31st ASEAN Summit (Plenary) | 10 am, PICC, Manila

ASEAN Leaders' Interface with ASEAN Business Advisory Council | 12 nn, PICC

5th ASEAN-US Summit | 1:15 pm, PICC

20th ASEAN-China Summit | 2:30 pm, PICC

19th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit | 3:45 pm, PICC

20th ASEAN-Japan Summit | 5 pm, PICC

ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Leaders' Interface with East Asia Business Council | 6:15 pm, PICC

9th Mekong-Japan Summit | 7 pm, PICC

9th ASEAN-UN Summit | 8 pm, PICC

November 14, Tuesday

20th ASEAN Plus Three Commemorative Summit | 9 am, PICC

ASEAN-Canada 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit | 10:15 am, PICC

ASEAN-EU 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit | 11:30 am, PICC

Lunch hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte, Chairman of ASEAN 2017, in honor of the East Asia Summit (EAS) Heads of State/Government and guests of the Chair | 12:30 pm, PICC

12th East Asia Summit | 1:30 pm, PICC

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit | 3:45 pm, PICC

15th ASEAN-India Summit | 5 pm, PICC

Signing ceremony of the ASEAN Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers | 6:15 pm, PICC

Closing Ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits and the handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship to the Republic of Singapore | 7 pm, PICC

Press Conference with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte | 8 pm, PICC

– Rappler.com