Schedule of Activities: ASEAN Summit, November 12-14, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines plays host to the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits this coming November 12-14, 2017.
The summit brings together not just the 10 leaders of the ASEAN nations, but also the leaders of its closest partners, such as the United States and China.
It also coincides with the grand celebration of the regional bloc's 50th anniversary.
Most of the events will take place at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila. The area encompassing the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will be on lockdown for security reasons.
Here is the schedule of the major summit-related events from November 12 to 14, 2017.
November 12, Sunday
- Gala Dinner | 7 pm, SMX Convention Center, Pasay City
November 13, Monday
- Opening Ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits | 9 am, CCP, Manila
- 31st ASEAN Summit (Plenary) | 10 am, PICC, Manila
- ASEAN Leaders' Interface with ASEAN Business Advisory Council | 12 nn, PICC
- 5th ASEAN-US Summit | 1:15 pm, PICC
- 20th ASEAN-China Summit | 2:30 pm, PICC
- 19th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit | 3:45 pm, PICC
- 20th ASEAN-Japan Summit | 5 pm, PICC
- ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Leaders' Interface with East Asia Business Council | 6:15 pm, PICC
- 9th Mekong-Japan Summit | 7 pm, PICC
- 9th ASEAN-UN Summit | 8 pm, PICC
November 14, Tuesday
- 20th ASEAN Plus Three Commemorative Summit | 9 am, PICC
- ASEAN-Canada 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit | 10:15 am, PICC
- ASEAN-EU 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit | 11:30 am, PICC
- Lunch hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte, Chairman of ASEAN 2017, in honor of the East Asia Summit (EAS) Heads of State/Government and guests of the Chair | 12:30 pm, PICC
- 12th East Asia Summit | 1:30 pm, PICC
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit | 3:45 pm, PICC
- 15th ASEAN-India Summit | 5 pm, PICC
- Signing ceremony of the ASEAN Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers | 6:15 pm, PICC
- Closing Ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits and the handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship to the Republic of Singapore | 7 pm, PICC
- Press Conference with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte | 8 pm, PICC
