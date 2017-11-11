Live updates from the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders' Summit and Related Meetings

Published 6:00 AM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines plays host to the leaders of Southeast Asia and its partner countries in the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, being held in Manila from November 11-14.

The Summit also marks the grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of the regional bloc.

A total of 21 world leaders are expected to attend, including the leaders of the United States, China, India, and Japan.

At the end of the Summit, the Philippines will hand over the chairmanship of ASEAN to Singapore.

Rappler will bring to readers the highlights of these events, as well as other related events, in real time via this live blog. – Rappler.com