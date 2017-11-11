LIVE UPDATES: 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines plays host to the leaders of Southeast Asia and its partner countries in the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, being held in Manila from November 11-14.
The Summit also marks the grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of the regional bloc.
A total of 21 world leaders are expected to attend, including the leaders of the United States, China, India, and Japan.
At the end of the Summit, the Philippines will hand over the chairmanship of ASEAN to Singapore.
Rappler will bring to readers the highlights of these events, as well as other related events, in real time via this live blog. – Rappler.com
31st ASEAN Summit
Public Advisories
- 31st ASEAN Summit schedule
- Class/work suspensions for ASEAN Summit
- Lockdown areas around ASEAN Summit venues
- NLEX on lockdown for leaders' arrivals
- No-fly zones in Manila, Clark
- Flight cancellations