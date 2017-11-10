'This series of meetings is the largest gathering of world leaders that the Philippines will be hosting during this chairmanship year,' says DFA spokesman Robespierre Bolivar

Published 8:06 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines announced that at least 20 world leaders have confirmed their attendance at the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits from November 12 to 14.

"This series of meetings is the largest gathering of world leaders that the Philippines will be hosting during this chairmanship year," Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesman Robespierre Bolivar said in a press briefing Friday evening, November 10. (READ: Schedule of Activities: ASEAN Summit, November 12-14, 2017)

Bolivar said the following heads of state and heads of government have confirmed their attendance:

ASEAN members

Brunei – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

Cambodia – Prime Minister Hun Sen

Indonesia – President Joko Widodo

Laos – Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith

Malaysia – Prime Minister Najib Razak

Myanmar – State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Thailand – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Vietnam – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Dialogue partners

Australia – Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

China – Premier Li Keqiang

European Council – President Donald Tusk

Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Zealand – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Russia – Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

South Korea – President Moon Jae-In

United States – President Donald Trump

United Nations – Secretary General Antonio Guterres

"Their attendance at the Manila summit is a testament to the deep and strong bonds between ASEAN and our dialogue partners, and to the keen interest of these countries and the United Nations to continue to forge strategic cooperation on areas of shared interest," Bolivar said. – Rappler.com