LIST: World leaders attending ASEAN 2017 in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines announced that at least 20 world leaders have confirmed their attendance at the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits from November 12 to 14.
"This series of meetings is the largest gathering of world leaders that the Philippines will be hosting during this chairmanship year," Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesman Robespierre Bolivar said in a press briefing Friday evening, November 10. (READ: Schedule of Activities: ASEAN Summit, November 12-14, 2017)
Bolivar said the following heads of state and heads of government have confirmed their attendance:
ASEAN members
Brunei – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei
Cambodia – Prime Minister Hun Sen
Indonesia – President Joko Widodo
Laos – Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith
Malaysia – Prime Minister Najib Razak
Myanmar – State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi
Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
Thailand – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Vietnam – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc
Dialogue partners
Australia – Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
China – Premier Li Keqiang
European Council – President Donald Tusk
Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Zealand – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Russia – Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
South Korea – President Moon Jae-In
United States – President Donald Trump
United Nations – Secretary General Antonio Guterres
"Their attendance at the Manila summit is a testament to the deep and strong bonds between ASEAN and our dialogue partners, and to the keen interest of these countries and the United Nations to continue to forge strategic cooperation on areas of shared interest," Bolivar said. – Rappler.com
