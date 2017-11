Watch the highlights of the 31st ASEAN Summit on Rappler

Published 1:36 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) holds its 31st Summit in Manila, Philippines.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chairs the summit. Expected to attend are the following leaders:

ASEAN members

Brunei – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

Cambodia – Prime Minister Hun Sen

Indonesia – President Joko Widodo

Laos – Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith

Malaysia – Prime Minister Najib Razak

Myanmar – State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Thailand – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Vietnam – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Dialogue partners

Australia – Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

China – Premier Li Keqiang

European Council – President Donald Tusk

Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Zealand – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Russia – Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

South Korea – President Moon Jae-In

United States – President Donald Trump

United Nations – Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Here are the events for Day 1, November 11

1:45 pm - Arrival of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

2:30 pm - Arrival of Myanmar State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi

7 pm - Welcome Dinner - Foreign and Economic Ministers

