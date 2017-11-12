It is not the first time the leader of ASEAN's largest democracy has visited the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, with both having paid state visits to each other's countries

Published 12:07 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is back in Manila, this time for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

Jokowi, who was also at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, landed at Clark International Airport at past 12 noon, on Sunday, November 12.

It is not the first time the leader of ASEAN's largest democracy has visited the Philippines under Duterte. Duterte welcomed Jokowi during a state visit last April, before the 30th ASEAN Summit. Duterte was also hosted by Jokowi during his visit to Indonesia in September 2016.

The two share similar problems in their countries, albeit Indonesia is larger than the Philippines, with over 17,000 islands, and a population of 250 million people. Similar national concerns include their governments' respective drug wars, terrorism, and maritime security in the Sulu sea.

The two countries are also partners in economic cooperation, maritime infrastructure, anti-terror efforts, among others.

The two leaders have also been vocal in their mutual respect for one another.

"I like President Duterte," Jokowi said of his counterpart last April despite controvery surrounding his drug war. Duterte for his part has said he respects the laws of Indonesia, particularly in relation to Mary Jane Veloso, the alleged drug trafficker from the Philippines on death row in Indonesia. – Rappler.com