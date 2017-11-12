LIVE: 31st ASEAN Summit, November 12
MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) holds its 31st Summit in Manila, Philippines.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chairs the summit. Expected to attend are the following leaders:
ASEAN members
Brunei – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei
Cambodia – Prime Minister Hun Sen
Indonesia – President Joko Widodo
Laos – Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith
Malaysia – Prime Minister Najib Razak
Myanmar – State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi
Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
Thailand – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Vietnam – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc
Dialogue partners
Australia – Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
China – Premier Li Keqiang
European Council – President Donald Tusk
Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Zealand – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Russia – Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
South Korea – President Moon Jae-In
United States – President Donald Trump
United Nations – Secretary General Antonio Guterres
Here are the events for Sunday, November 12:
- ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting
- 16th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting
- 20th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting
- Launching of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025 Videos
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Ministerial Meeting (RCEP MM)
- Arrival Ceremonies for the HOS/G and Spouse for the Special Gala Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN
- Special Gala Celebration of the 50 th Anniversary of ASEAN
- East Asia Summit Leaders' Retreat
