Watch the 31st ASEAN Summit live on Rappler

Published 8:21 AM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) holds its 31st Summit in Manila, Philippines.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chairs the summit. Expected to attend are the following leaders:

ASEAN members

Brunei – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

Cambodia – Prime Minister Hun Sen

Indonesia – President Joko Widodo

Laos – Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith

Malaysia – Prime Minister Najib Razak

Myanmar – State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Thailand – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Vietnam – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Dialogue partners

Australia – Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

China – Premier Li Keqiang

European Council – President Donald Tusk

Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Zealand – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Russia – Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

South Korea – President Moon Jae-In

United States – President Donald Trump

United Nations – Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Here are the events for Sunday, November 12:

ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting

16th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting

20th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting

Launching of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025 Videos

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Ministerial Meeting (RCEP MM)

Arrival Ceremonies for the HOS/G and Spouse for the Special Gala Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN

Special Gala Celebration of the 50 th Anniversary of ASEAN

East Asia Summit Leaders' Retreat

– Rappler.com