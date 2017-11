Trump tells Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang: 'If I can help mediate or arbitrate, please let me know... I am a very good mediator.'

Published 11:41 AM, November 12, 2017

HANOI, Vietnam – US President Donald Trump told his Vietnamese counterpart Sunday, November 12, he is ready to help resolve the dispute in the resource-rich South China Sea which Beijing claims most of.

"If I can help mediate or arbitrate, please let me know... I am a very good mediator," Trump told Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang during an official state visit Sunday. – Rappler.com