United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres joins other dialogue partners in the ASEAN Summit

Published 3:00 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit on November 13-14.

Guterres arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday morning, November 12. He was welcomed by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

He is among the dialogue partners of the ASEAN countries who will participate in the gathering. These include European Council President Donald Tusk and leaders from non-ASEAN countries.

President Rodrigo Duterte has previously cursed the international organization because of UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard’s criticism of his war against drugs. – Rappler.com