The Canadian prime minister is in Manila for the 31st ASEAN Summit

Published 5:41 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, just hours after his arrival in the Philippines for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, visited a women's advocacy center and a branch of Filipino fast food chain Jollibee on Sunday, November 12.

Trudeau first stopped by Likhaan, a non-governmental women's health advocacy group, in Manila.

He and his entourage then stopped by a Jollibee branch, leaving with a takeout order of burgers.

Trudeau is in Manila to attend the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, along with 19 other world leaders.

He arrived at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga on Sunday afternoon. – Rappler.com