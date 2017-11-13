The spouses are also scheduled to have lunch at the Manila Hotel where they are set to witness a fashion show organized by Filipino designer Randy Ortiz

Published 4:18 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The wives of foreign leaders attending the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit were treated to a cultural delight of Southeast Asian history and art.

The spouses went to an exhibit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) on Monday, November 13. (READ: Meet the spouses of the ASEAN leaders)

With the theme “ASEAN at 50: Power as Flow”, the exhibit showcased the trade, art and culture of the Southeast Asian region in the past years.

The event was organized the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Here’s a glimpse of the spouses’ tour:

Singapore First Lady Ho Ching with Thailand First Lady Naraporn Chan-o-cha.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's partner Honeylet Avanceña with Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Raza.

After the CCP event, the spouses were scheduled to have lunch at the Manila Hotel where they were to witness a fashion show organized by Randy Ortiz.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s partner Honeylet Avanceña had also prepared to give them boxes of Davao City-made Malagos chocolates as token for the leaders. – Rappler.com