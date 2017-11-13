The draft ASEAN Chairman's Statement voices 'grave concern' over North Korea's 'ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction'

Published 1:47 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is expected to hit North Korea's missile tests in the Chairman's Statement to be issued by the Philippines during the regional summit.

The draft statement scored the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for violating United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions by launching missile tests. The final statement is expected to be issued on Monday, November 13.

"We expressed grave concern over the DPRK's ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear and chemical weapons, and ballistic missile technologies, which are in contravention of UNSC resolutions," the statement said.

"Noting that these developments seriously threaten peace and stability in the entire region and beyond, we strongly urged the DPRK to fully and immediately comply with its obligations arising from all the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," it added.

"We reiterated our support for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner and called for the exercise of self-restraint and the resumption of dialogue in order to deescalate tensions and create conditions conducive to peace and stability, the ASEAN Chairman's statement added.

The portion on the disputed South China Sea is pending as of November 11.

The recent statements on North Korea after ASEAN foreign ministers also expressed "grave concerns" over North Korea's missile tests.

The Philippines is hosting the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, attended by the leaders of the ASEAN member-countries and their dialogue partners, including the United States.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has also met with some of his foreign counterparts individually, including US President Donald Trump. Bilateral meetings between Duterte and other leaders gace also been scheduled. – Rappler.com