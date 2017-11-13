The European Union is attending the East Asia Summit for the first time

Published 5:25 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – European Council President Donald Tusk arrived in the Philippines on Monday, November 13, for the EU's first time to attend the East Asia Summit (EAS), a meeting of world leaders to discuss key issues in the region.

Tusk landed in the Philippines at around 4 pm on Monday, the European Union delegation to the Philippines said.

This comes a day after most other EAS leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, set foot on the country.

Tusk is attending the EAS as the guest of the chair, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has denounced the European Union for supposedly interfering in his war on drugs.

"The European Union will be attending the East Asia Summit for the first time," the European Council said in a statement.

The EAS is set for Tuesday, November 14.

Tusk is also scheduled to attend the ASEAN-EU Summit on Tuesday.

"President Donald Tusk will reiterate the European Union's support to the ASEAN integration process and will address leaders on opportunities for strengthened EU-ASEAN cooperation, in particular on security and global challenges. Leaders are also expected to express their resolve to work together to reinforce the rules-based international order and multilateralism," the European Council said. – Rappler.com