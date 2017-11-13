'We have helped the people of the Philippines with the war in Marawi, now we're determined to help you win the peace, and that's our commitment,' says Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Published 6:16 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Monday, November 13, visited an Australian-funded relief goods warehouse of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

"We have helped the people of the Philippines with the war in Marawi, now we're determined to help you win the peace, and that's our commitment," said Turnbull, who is in Manila to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit as a dialogue partner.

Turnbull went to the DSWD National Resource Operations Center on Monday before visiting Australian troops at Camp Aguinaldo. (READ: Australia gives P104 million to DSWD for disaster preparedness)

Prime Minister Turnbull visits d Australian-funded DSWD relief goods warehouse,which was inaugurated last year #DSWDMayMalasakit #ASEAN2017 pic.twitter.com/VcMKqielRh — DSWD (@dswdserves) November 13, 2017

On Monday, Turnbull recalled how President Rodrigo Duterte spoke about the "courageous work" of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in defeating local armed groups in Marawi City.

"He acknowledged the help that we have given, the support to the Philippine's Armed Forces. We've been very pleased to do that, to help the Philippines with the war against terrorism in Marawi," Turnbull added.

He said Australia is proud to support the Philippines and the government in restoring order and ensuring that people have access to aid. (READ: Australia donates nearly P800 million for Marawi)

"We know that it's just as important to ensure that the people who have been displaced will return to their homes, and the city is rebuilt," he added.

