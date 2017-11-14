US President Donald Trump also commends the Philippines for following ‘relevant’ UN Security Council resolutions concerning North Korea

Published 9:55 AM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and the United States have called on North Korea to “immediately comply” with United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions as they condemned the rogue state's "unlawful nuclear weapons and missile development."

The two countries made the call on November 13, Monday, after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila.

“Both leaders condemned the unlawful nuclear weapons and missile development by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and called on the DPRK to immediately comply with UN Security Council Resolutions and agree to complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,” reads a joint statement from the two countries.

Trump “commended” the Philippines for complying with “relevant UN Security Countil resolutions” on North Korea. The United States is the Philippines' longest military ally.

Trump was apparently referring to the move of the Philippine government to impound a North Korean freighter docked at a former US naval base in Zambales in March.

While the international community has always been wary of North Korea, its recent missile tests have alarmed the world, including its close ally, China.

The UN Security Council in 2017 introduced additional sanctions on North Korea, including a full ban on the supply, sale, or transfer of condensates and natural gas liquids to the country. It also imposed a limit on the allowed amount of refined petroleum products, a ban on the export of textiles from North Korea, and banned member states from providing new work permits for North Korean nationals, among others.

Both the Philippines and the United States called on other countries, including those belonging to the ASEAN, to “voice their opposition to these threatening programs and to take steps to downgrade their diplomatic and economic engagement with North Korea.”

North Korea’s missile test was a key point of discussion at the 31st ASEAN Summit and relating meetings, as well as the recently-concluded Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Vietnam.

The Philippines is ASEAN chairman this year. As in previous summits, the meetings in Manila include an ASEAN-South Korea Summit. (READ: South Korea wants 'new heights' for ASEAN ties amid North Korea threat) – Rappler.com