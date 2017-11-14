US President Donald Trump decided to extend his stay in the Philippines for the East Asia Summit plenary after receiving criticism – only to leave early and miss it in the end

Published 4:48 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – US President Donald Trump skipped the East Asia Summit (EAS), leaving the Philippines a few hours earlier than planned on Tuesday, November 14.

Trump was in the Philippines for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits, the last stop of his 5-nation, 12-day Asia tour.

On November 3, before his departure from the United States, the President decided at the last minute to extend a marathon trip to Asia, after criticism that he was expected to miss the regional summit.

"We're actually staying an extra day in the Philippines," Trump said.

The EAS is viewed as one of the more important meetings, with focus on regional security. It is the culmination of the ASEAN Summit.

But on Tuesday, Trump ended up skipping EAS and boarding Air Force One en route to America.

White House Bureau Chief of Voice of America Steve Herman tweeted that Trump decided to leave due to the late start of the event.

"Confirming that @POTUS did not stay for family photo for the 18 members of the East Asia Summit. The event was running behind schedule and he opted to leave, according to @WhiteHouse officials," he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Herman said US Secretary of State Tillerson would stand in for Trump.

While here, Trump engaged in a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with whom he struck a friendship, as well as meetings with Australia, India, and Japan.

Trump, in a series of tweets, said his trip to Asia was a success.

"After my tour of Asia, all Countries dealing with us on TRADE know that the rules have changed. The United States has to be treated fairly and in a reciprocal fashion. The massive TRADE deficits must go down quickly!," he tweeted. – Rappler.com