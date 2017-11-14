Almost 62% of the 12.7 million people who participated in the two-month postal survey voted in favor of allowing gay marriage, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announces

Published 7:28 AM, November 15, 2017

SYDNEY, Australia – Australians voted in favor of allowing same-sex couples to marry, official results showed Wednesday, November 15, sending the task of legalizing marriage equality to a deeply divided parliament.

Almost 62% of the 12.7 million people who participated in the two-month postal survey voted in favor of allowing gay marriage, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced at a press conference in Canberra.

Same-sex couples could now be able to marry by Christmas, but first parliament must adopt legislation giving the non-binding vote result the force of law. – Rappler.com