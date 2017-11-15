WATCH: Light moments at the 31st ASEAN Summit
MANILA, Philippines – The 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits held in Manila from November 11 to 14 may have been a venue for a series of serious discussions, but the high-level meetings were not without their light, humorous moments too.
From the ASEAN handshake faux pas of United States President Donald Trump and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to the throng of delighted women bussed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the past days provided some entertainment.
Watch the fun stuff here. – Rappler.com
