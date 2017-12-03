The Seonchang-1 fishing boat carrying 20 passengers on a fishing tour collided with a 336-ton fuel tanker near the port city of Incheon

Published 5:16 PM, December 03, 2017

SEOUL, South Korea – Thirteen people were killed and two are missing after a fishing boat collided with a tanker off South Korea's west coast and capsized early Sunday, December 3, the country's coastguard said.

The Seonchang-1 fishing boat was carrying 20 passengers on a fishing tour as well as two sailors when it crashed with the 336-ton fuel tanker at around 6 am (2100 GMT) at sea near the port city of Incheon.

Thirteen people were found dead or died after being sent to hospitals. Seven others were being treated at hospitals while two – including the captain of the boat – remained missing, according to the coastguard.

No casualties or injuries were reported among those on board the tanker.

TV footage showed the fishing boat sinking beneath churning waves while rescue divers searched around the deck, part of which was still visible above the water.

All of the passengers were wearing life jackets but many appeared to have suffered hypothermia, Seoul's Yonhap news agency said.

Deadly accidents involving fishing tour boats often make headlines in the South. – Rappler.com