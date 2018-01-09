A joint statement from North and South Korea says the two nations agree to 'defuse the current military tension and to hold military talks to address the issue'

Published 8:33 PM, January 09, 2018

SEOUL, South Korea – North and South Korea agreed on Tuesday, January 9, to hold military talks to ease growing tension on the peninsula, the two sides said after the first civilian cross-border talks in more than two years.

The rivals agreed to "defuse the current military tension and to hold military talks to address the issue", according to a joint statement. – Rappler.com