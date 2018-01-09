Two Koreas agree to hold military talks to defuse tension – Seoul
A joint statement from North and South Korea says the two nations agree to 'defuse the current military tension and to hold military talks to address the issue'
Published 8:33 PM, January 09, 2018
Updated 2:54 AM, January 10, 2018
PANMUNJOM MEETING. South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myung-Gyun (L) shakes hands with North Korean chief delegate Ri Son-Gwon (2nd L) during their last meeting at the border truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas on January 9, 2018. Photo by Dong-A Ilbo/AFP
SEOUL, South Korea – North and South Korea agreed on Tuesday, January 9, to hold military talks to ease growing tension on the peninsula, the two sides said after the first civilian cross-border talks in more than two years.
The rivals agreed to "defuse the current military tension and to hold military talks to address the issue", according to a joint statement. – Rappler.com