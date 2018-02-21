Two female staffers at the branch of Yoma bank in the town of Lashio were killed and 11 other people were injured, an officer says

Published 9:06 PM, February 21, 2018

YANGON, Myanmar – Two people were killed and several wounded when a bomb exploded Wednesday, February 21, at a bank in northern Myanmar, a security officer said.

Two female staffers at the branch of Yoma bank in the town of Lashio were killed and 11 other people were injured, the officer told the Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity.

"Some nearby buildings were destroyed as well. The explosion was quite heavy. Security is still working to clear the area."

Pictures showed shattered windows at the bank, damaged cars on the street and rescue services arriving.

A branch of an adjoining bank was also damaged by the explosion. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Lashio is in the northern state of Shan, where ethnic armed groups are fighting the military for greater autonomy.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who came to power in 2016, has made it a priority to try to end various decades-long armed conflicts. – Rappler.com