The North's delegation 'agreed that inter-Korea talks and North-US relations should improve together,' according to Seoul's presidential Blue House

Published 7:55 PM, February 25, 2018

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea is "very willing" to hold talks with the United States, its delegation to the Winter Olympics closing ceremony said Sunday, February 25 according to Seoul's presidential Blue House.

In a meeting with the South's President Moon Jae-in, the North's delegation "agreed that inter-Korea talks and North-US relations should improve together," the Blue House said in a statement.

Pyongyang has frequently said it is willing to talk without preconditions, but Washington says it must first take concrete steps towards denuclearization. – Rappler.com