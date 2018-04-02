Much of the main tourist town of Nadi is underwater as Josie, with wind gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour (60 mph), causes widespread flooding before moving away from the island group

Published 8:11 AM, April 02, 2018

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – At least 4 people were killed and another was missing in Fiji after Cyclone Josie caused severe flooding in the South Pacific island nation, local media reported.

Police director of operations Livai Driu told the Fiji Village website that 5 people were washed away and "police have retrieved 4 bodies".

The search was continuing for a missing 19-year-old man.

The National Disaster Management office said more than 1,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres while heavy rain and strong wind warnings remained in place for Monday.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed cars and buildings engulfed in floodwaters.

"Nadi town and some villages are all drown," said one message.

"The cyclone has already killed 5 people. So many people have been left without basic needs," read another. – Rappler.com