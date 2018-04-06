Judge Kim Se-yoon rules that former president Park Geun-hye had forced companies to donate a total of 77.4 billion won to two foundations controlled by her secret confidante Choi Soon-sil

Published 2:28 PM, April 06, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was found guilty of abuse of power, bribery and coercion by a Seoul court Friday, April 6.

"The accused is guilty of abuse of power," said Judge Kim Se-yoon, ruling that Park had forced companies to donate a total of 77.4 billion won ($72 million) to two foundations controlled by her secret confidante Choi Soon-sil.

Park's sentencing will follow the verdicts on the remaining charges she faces. The former leader was not present for Friday's judgment. – Rappler.com