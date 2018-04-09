At the meeting of party officials, the North Korean leader also delivers a report 'on the development of the recent situation on the Korean peninsula'

Published 7:29 AM, April 10, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un discussed talks with the US at a party meeting, state media reported Tuesday, April 10, in his first official mention of dialogue with Washington ahead of a proposed summit with US President Donald Trump in May.

At the meeting of party officials Monday, April 9, Kim delivered a report "on the development of the recent situation on the Korean peninsula," including the separate summit with South Korea to be held later this month, the official KCNA news agency reported.

Kim "made a profound analysis and appraisal of the orientation of the development of the north-south relations at present and the prospect of the DPRK-US dialogue," it said, referring to the North by its official acronym. – Rappler.com