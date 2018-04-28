Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations pose for their annual family photo

Published 1:48 PM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathered in Singapore on Saturday, April 28, for the 32nd ASEAN Summit.

After the opening ceremony at the Shangri-La Hotel where Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered the opening remarks as ASEAN chair, the leaders stood together for the traditional leaders' "family photo."

In his opening remarks, Lee warned that ISIS continues to threaten the region, while the move towards digitalization has made countries more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. – Rappler.com