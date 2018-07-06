'China lodged an additional complaint with the World Trade Organization... over tariffs formally implemented by the United States,' Xinhua reports, citing a statement by the commerce ministry

Published 11:47 PM, July 06, 2018

BEIJING, China – China's commerce ministry said it lodged a new complaint with the World Trade Organization on Friday, July 6, over tariffs imposed by the United States, the official Xinhua news agency said.

At the stroke of midnight Washington time, the US pulled the trigger on 25% duties on about $34 billion in Chinese machinery, electronics, and high-tech equipment, prompting retaliatory measures by Beijing in what China called "the largest trade war in economic history" between the world's top two economies.

In response, "China lodged an additional complaint with the World Trade Organization... over tariffs formally implemented by the United States", Xinhua reported, citing a statement by the commerce ministry. – Rappler.com