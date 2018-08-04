North Korea foreign minister Ri Yong Ho criticizes the United States for urging pressure on sanctions against Pyongyang after UN report on continued nuclear activities

Published 5:23 PM, August 04, 2018

SINGAPORE, Singapore – North Korea's foreign minister Saturday, August 4 criticized the US for urging that sanctions be maintained against Pyongyang, after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked the international community to keep up pressure against the reclusive regime.

Despite "goodwill measures" taken by the North, Washington was "raising its voice louder for maintaining the sanctions against the DPRK," the North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told a security forum in Singapore, according to a statement. DPRK are the initials of the North's official name. –Rappler.com