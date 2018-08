Millions of people were swept apart by the 1950-53 Korean War, which separated brothers and sisters, parents and children and husbands and wives

Published 3:47 PM, August 20, 2018

SOKCHO, South Korea – Dozens of elderly and frail South Koreans met their Northern relatives Monday, August 21, for the first time since the peninsula and their families were divided by war nearly 7 decades ago.

The 3-day reunion is the first for 3 years and follows a diplomatic thaw on the peninsula. The meetings began at Mount Kumgang, a scenic resort in North Korea, Seoul government officials said.

Millions of people were swept apart by the 1950-53 Korean War, which separated brothers and sisters, parents and children and husbands and wives.

Hostilities ceased with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war and the peninsula split by the impenetrable Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), with all direct civilian exchanges – even mundane family news – banned.

The 89 ageing South Koreans, dressed in their best suits in the scorching sun, hobbled one by one to 14 coaches in the South Korean port of Sokcho – wheelchairs alongside the vehicles – some excited and others in a state of disbelief. Then the convoy set off, escorted by police and medical personnel, and later crossed the DMZ into the North.

Among the group was Lee Keum-seom, now a tiny and frail 92, who was to see her son for the first time since she and her infant daughter were separated from him and her husband as they fled.

At the time the boy was aged just four. He is now 71.

"I never imagined this day would come," Lee said in Sokcho. "I didn't even know if he was alive or not."

'Last time'

With time taking its toll, such parent-child reunions have become rare.

Since 2000 the two nations have held 20 rounds of reunions but most of the more than 130,000 Southerners who signed up for a reunion since the events began have since died.

More than half the survivors are over 80, with this year's oldest participant Baik Sung-kyu aged 101.

Baik, who was to meet his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, said he had packed clothes, underwear, 30 pairs of shoes, toothbrushes and toothpaste as gifts.

"I also brought 20 stainless spoons," he added. "I bought everything because it's my last time."

Some of those selected for this year's reunions dropped out after learning that their parents or siblings had died and that they could only meet more distant relatives whom they had never seen before.

But Jang Hae-won, 89, who fled their hometown in Hwanghae province along with his older brother, said he would meet his nephew and niece to offer them a glimpse of their father's life.

"They don't know what their father looks like so I will tell them what he looked like and when he died," Jang said. "But that's it, because the more we talk, it will only be more sad."

Watching eyes

The reunions are resuming after a 3-year hiatus as the North accelerated its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles and relations worsened.

But after a rapid diplomatic thaw the North's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in agreed to restart them at their first summit in April in the DMZ. The two Koreas have since discussed cooperation in various fields at meetings between officials.

But while Kim and US President Donald Trump held a landmark summit in Singapore in June, Pyongyang has yet to make clear what concessions it is willing to make on its nuclear arsenal, while Washington is looking to maintain sanctions pressure on it.

Families at previous reunions have often found it a bitter-sweet experience, with some complaining about the short time they were allowed together and others lamenting the ideological gaps between them after decades apart.

Over the next 3 days, the participants will spend only about 11 hours together, mostly under the watchful eyes of North Korean agents. They will have only 3 hours in private before they are separated once again on Wednesday, August 22, in all likelihood for the final time.

Lim Eung-bok, who is meeting his brother and his family, said: "I have so many things I want to say but there are a lot of restrictions." – Rappler.com