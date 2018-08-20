Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi says asking for aid loans to be forgiven painted an 'unfaithful picture' of the recipient nation

Published 6:12 PM, August 20, 2018

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – Samoa's prime minister has rejected a call for Pacific island nations to ask China to write off debts granted under Beijing's foreign aid program in the region.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said asking for aid loans to be forgiven painted an "unfaithful picture" of the recipient nation.

Malielegaoi likened it to someone requesting assistance and receiving milk, then later coming back and asking for the entire cow.

"The bigger countries (will) become reluctant to give loans with minor interests because this is what will happen," he told the Samoa Observer in remarks published Monday.

"A loan is granted with minor interest yet in five years' time a request is put in to write it off. That is embarrassing."

He was responding to a suggestion from his Tongan counterpart Akalisi Pohiva that Pacific island nations band together and ask Beijing collectively to forgive their debt.

Chinese aid in the Pacific has ballooned in recent years, with much of the funds coming in the form of loans from Beijing's state-run Exim Bank.

Pohiva raised concerns that small developing nations would struggle to repay the debts and could face asset seizures by Beijing.

He initially suggested they address the issue at next month's Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru but later backtracked, issuing a statement praising the help China has given to his country.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the Tongan government had indicated that the forum was not the proper venue to discuss debt questions. The two countries would use diplomatic channels to resolve issues through "friendly" consultation.

"China will continue within our capacity to provide support and assistance to the sustainable development of Tonga and other Pacific island countries," Lu told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Australia and New Zealand had raised concerns recently about China's growing influence in the Pacific and expanded their own aid efforts in response. – Rappler.com