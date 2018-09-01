HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

‘To forget is a crime’:
Genocide survivor helps heal
Cambodia's wounds

Youk Chhang receives the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2018
for his work gathering and preserving evidence of the Khmer Rouge abuses

Text by Camille Elemia

Photo by Maria Tan

