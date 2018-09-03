HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

PROFILE | VO THI HOANG YEN

Opening doors for Vietnam's PWDs

2018 Ramon Magsaysay awardee Vo Thi Hoang Yen, a survivor of childhood polio, has made it her mission to open the eyes of employers to what persons with disabilities can do if given the opportunity

Text by Jee Y. Geronimo

Photo by Maria Tan

