Typhoon Jebi makes landfall in western Japan as the strongest storm since 1993

Published 12:01 PM, September 04, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

TOKYO, Japan – The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years made landfall Tuesday, September 4, the country's weather agency said, bringing violent winds and heavy rainfall that prompted evacuation warnings.

Packing winds of up to 216 kilometers (135 miles) an hour, Typhoon Jebi made landfall in western Japan as the strongest storm since 1993, the weather agency's chief forecaster Ryuta Kurora told Agence France-Presse. – Rappler.com