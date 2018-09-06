Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in will discuss issues including 'practical measures' to denuclearize the flashpoint peninsula

Published 10:24 AM, September 06, 2018

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet with the South's President Moon Jae-in in a summit in Pyongyang from September 18 to 20 to discuss nuclear disarmament, Seoul said Thursday, September 6.

During the third meeting between the two leaders, Kim and Moon will discuss issues including "practical measures" to denuclearize the flashpoint peninsula, South Korean envoy Chung Eui-yong told reporters.

Chung – Moon's national security advisor – flew to Pyongyang on Wednesday to meet with Kim and deliver Moon's letter to the North's leader. – Rappler.com