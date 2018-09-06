At least 11 were killed, 470 injured, and many homes and infrastructure damaged in the wake of the typhoon

Published 2:43 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Jebi left much damage in western Japan on Tuesday, September 4 – just two days after it briefly entered and left the Philippine Area of Responsibility as Typhoon Maymay.

Packing winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour, Jebi ripped off roofs, overturned trucks, and swept a 2,500-ton tanker into the bridge to Kansai International Airport, the region's main international gateway and a national transport hub.

In the wake of the typhoon's ferocious winds and lashing rain, at least 11 were killed, 470 were injured, and many homes and infrastructure were damaged.

On Wednesday, September 5, the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka have not received any reports of Filipinos being among those killed and injured in the aftermath of the typhoon.

"The Embassy and the Consulate continue to monitor the typhoon and are checking on the situation of the 280,000-strong Filipino community to determine if there were any of them adversely affected," the DFA said in a statement.

Here are some photos of the destruction left by Typhoon Jebi:

– Jee Y. Geronimo, with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com