At least 11 were killed, 470 injured, and many homes and infrastructure damaged in the wake of the typhoon
Published 2:43 PM, September 06, 2018
Updated 2:43 PM, September 06, 2018
An aerial view from a Jiji Press helicopter shows passenger vehicles which were burnt after a storm surge and strong winds caused by Typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya, Hyogo prefecture on September 5, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Jebi left much damage in western Japan on Tuesday, September 4 – just two days after it briefly entered and left the Philippine Area of Responsibility as Typhoon Maymay.
Packing winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour, Jebi ripped off roofs, overturned trucks, and swept a 2,500-ton tanker into the bridge to Kansai International Airport, the region's main international gateway and a national transport hub.
In the wake of the typhoon's ferocious winds and lashing rain, at least 11 were killed, 470 were injured, and many homes and infrastructure were damaged.
A couple walks in heavy wind and rain near Osaka station on September 4, 2018, as Typhoon Jebi made landfall around midday in southwestern Japan. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
On Wednesday, September 5, the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka have not received any reports of Filipinos being among those killed and injured in the aftermath of the typhoon.
"The Embassy and the Consulate continue to monitor the typhoon and are checking on the situation of the 280,000-strong Filipino community to determine if there were any of them adversely affected," the DFA said in a statement.
Here are some photos of the destruction left by Typhoon Jebi:
Damaged traffic boards and telecommunication relay poles are seen after they were brought down by strong winds caused by Typhoon Jebi in Osaka on September 4, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
A tanker ship (R) that had smashed into a bridge connecting the city of Izumisano with Kansai international airport, with the top part of the ship knocking away a part of the bridge, as Typhoon Jebi made landfall around midday in southwestern Japan. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
A fallen roof panel is seen past the entrance to the Nishiki Tenmangu shrine at the Shin-Kyogoku shopping district in Kyoto on September 4, 2018, as Typhoon Jebi made landfall around midday in southwestern Japan. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
Damage from loose construction scaffolding due to weather patterns from Typhoon Jebi is seen in Osaka on September 4, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
Damaged vehicles blown by strong winds from Typhoon Jebi are seen in Osaka on September 4, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
This photo shows a wall of the South Noh stage at Nishi Honganji temple damaged by Typhoon Jebi the day before in Kyoto on September 5, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
A car lies upside-down next to other damaged vehicles along a road after being blown by strong winds from Typhoon Jebi in Osaka on September 5, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
An aerial view from a Jiji Press helicopter shows a crane that toppled due to strong winds in Nishinomiya city, Hyogo prefecture on September 5, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
Passengers stranded at the Kansai International Airport due to typhoon Jebi wait for buses that will transport them from the airport in Izumisano city, Osaka prefecture on September 6, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
– Jee Y. Geronimo, with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com