HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

PROFILE | MARIA DE LOURDES MARTINS CRUZ

Fighting to empower
East Timor's poor

2018 Ramon Magsaysay awardee Mana Lou says the poor in her country 'have a lot of things, but they don't know what to with them because of lack of education'

Text by Jee Y. Geronimo

Photo by Angie de Silva

PROFILE | MARIA DE LOURDES MARTINS CRUZ

Fighting to empower
East Timor's poor

2018 Ramon Magsaysay awardee Mana Lou says the poor in her country 'have a lot of things, but they don't know what to with them because of lack of education'

Text by Jee Y. Geronimo

Photo by Angie de Silva