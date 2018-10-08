The EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's office says the expulsion of FT editor Victor Mallet is "a worrying precedent"

Published 5:00 AM, October 09, 2018

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The European Union added its voice on Monday, October 8, to a chorus of condemnation of Hong Kong's decision to order a leading British journalist to leave the city.

The Financial Times' Victor Mallet has been given a week to quit the city after angering authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong by hosting a speech by a pro-independence figure, in what is seen as a challenge to press freedom in the semi-autonomous jurisdiction.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's office dubbed the expulsion "a worrying precedent," in a statement.

"In the absence a credible alternative explanation from the authorities, the decision appears politically motivated and therefore raises serious concerns about freedom of the press and freedom of expression in Hong Kong," it said.

"It risks damaging Hong Kong's international standing and trust in the 'one country, two systems' principle."

Mallet, the FT's Asia news editor, angered authorities by hosting Andy Chan, the leader of a tiny pro-independence political party, at the city's press club. – Rappler.com