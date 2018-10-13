Anwar Ibrahim sets the stage for his return to frontline Malaysian politics

Published 10:07 PM, October 13, 2018

PORT DICKSON, Malaysia – Anwar Ibrahim won an overwhelming mandate in a parliamentary by-election on Saturday, October 13, setting the stage for his return to frontline Malaysian politics and sealing the once-jailed opposition figure's remarkable resurrection.

Figures from the Election Commission showed he got more than 71 percent of the total votes cast in a 7-way contest that included a former aide who lodged the sodomy charges that landed Anwar in prison for a second time in 2014. – Rappler.com