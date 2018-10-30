Under Japan's imperial law, female members of the royal family forfeit their titles and status if they choose to marry someone who doesn't have royal or aristocratic family ties

Published 10:30 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Japan's Princess Ayako wedded commoner Kei Moriya Monday, October 28, in a ceremony steeped in tradition at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo.

Princess Ayako, 28, is the youngest child of Princess Hisako and the late Prince Takamodo, cousin of Emperor Akihito. Moriya, 32, is an employee of shipping company Nippon Yusen KK.

They met through the Princess' mother.

Princess Ayako leaves the Imperial Household to become Ayako Moriya.

Japan's imperial law states that female members of the royal family forfeit their titles, status, and allowance if they choose to marry someone who does not have royal or aristocratic family ties. The same rule does not apply to male members of the royal family.

While Princess Ayako will lose her royal status and titles, she will be given a lump sum of $950,000 by the Japanese government for living expenses, CNN reported.

With the latest marriage, Japan's Imperial Household dwindles to 18 individuals: the Emperor Hirohito, 4 men, and 13 women, according to the news site Japan Forward.

– Rappler.com