Under Japan's imperial law, female members of the royal family forfeit their titles and status if they choose to marry someone who doesn't have royal or aristocratic family ties
Published 10:30 PM, October 30, 2018
Updated 10:30 PM, October 30, 2018
HAPPY. This picture taken on October 29, 2018 shows Japanese Princess Ayako (right) and her husband Kei Moriya answering questions from journalists after their wedding ceremony at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. Photo by JIJI PRESS/JAPAN POOL/AFP
MANILA, Philippines – Japan's Princess Ayako wedded commoner Kei Moriya Monday, October 28, in a ceremony steeped in tradition at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo.
Princess Ayako, 28, is the youngest child of Princess Hisako and the late Prince Takamodo, cousin of Emperor Akihito. Moriya, 32, is an employee of shipping company Nippon Yusen KK.
They met through the Princess' mother.
Princess Ayako leaves the Imperial Household to become Ayako Moriya.
Japan's imperial law states that female members of the royal family forfeit their titles, status, and allowance if they choose to marry someone who does not have royal or aristocratic family ties. The same rule does not apply to male members of the royal family.
While Princess Ayako will lose her royal status and titles, she will be given a lump sum of $950,000 by the Japanese government for living expenses, CNN reported.
With the latest marriage, Japan's Imperial Household dwindles to 18 individuals: the Emperor Hirohito, 4 men, and 13 women, according to the news site Japan Forward.
Here are photos of the wedding:
RECEPTION. Japan's former princess Ayako Moriya (right) and her husband Kei Moriya (second right) talk with Crown Prince Naruhito as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on at their wedding banquet in Tokyo on October 30, 2018. Photo by Toru Hanai/POOL /AFP
THE IN-LAWS. Japan's former princess Ayako Moriya (center) and her husband Kei Moriya arrive at their wedding banquet with Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako in Tokyo on October 30, 2018. Photo by Toru Hanai/Pool/AFP
TOAST. Japan's former princess Ayako Moriya and her husband Kei Moriya toast with Crown Prince Naruhito at their wedding banquet in Tokyo on October 30, 2018. Photo by Toru Hanai/Pool/AFP
CHEERS. Japan's former princess Ayako Moriya and her husband Kei Moriya, toast with Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Abe's wife Akie at their wedding banquet in Tokyo on October 30, 2018. Photo by
Toru Hanai/Pool/AFP
