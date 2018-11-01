South Korean court allows conscientious objection to military service
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea's supreme court ruled Thursday, November 1, that moral and religious beliefs are valid reasons to refuse the country's military service, in a case that has implications for hundreds of conscientious objectors.
"Conscientious objection is a valid reason" to refuse conscription, the court said in its ruling, Yonhap news agency reported. – Rappler.com