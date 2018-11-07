A Hong Kong policewoman shoots a knife-wielding man inside the crowded Sham Shui Po subway station

Published 6:37 PM, November 07, 2018

HONG KONG, China – Hong Kong police shot and critically injured a man who they said threatened officers with a knife during a stop-and-search operation in a busy subway station on Wednesday, November 7.

It is rare for police to shoot suspects in Hong Kong, where it is illegal for the public to carry firearms.

Officers intercepted a "suspicious" man in Sham Shui Po station but he then pulled a six-inch knife from his backpack, divisional commander Chow Ngai-kong told reporters.

After giving him a warning, a policewoman shot him and he was sent to hospital with a stomach injury.

The 55-year-old knifeman, who has been arrested, is in a critical condition.

Asked by reporters why police had fired at the man during rush hour in a crowded station, Chow said their lives had been under threat.

"The male was using a life-threatening, sharp-edged weapon to try to attack officers at the scene," Chow said.

"She has considered whether she has the opportunity to hit the target before she actually opened fire," he added.

The man was a Hong Kong identity card holder, Chow said, giving no further detail on the suspect. – Rappler.com