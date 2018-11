'The chamber... finds that the crimes of genocide... were committed' against ethnic Vietnamese and Cham Muslims, presiding judge Nil Nonn says

Published 12:48 PM, November 16, 2018

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime committed "genocide" during its reign of terror from 1975-1979, a UN-backed war crimes court said Friday, November 16, in a historic ruling.

"The chamber... finds that the crimes of genocide... were committed" against ethnic Vietnamese and Cham Muslims, presiding judge Nil Nonn said – the first time the court has issued such a ruling.

